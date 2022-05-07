Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 36.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 87.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.87. 4,929,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.34.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

