Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,389 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 77,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,582,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.24. 2,122,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,873. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

