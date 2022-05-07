Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 21,862 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.34. 1,881,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

