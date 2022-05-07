Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 221 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $15.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,354.53. 298,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,596.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

