Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.34% of WalkMe worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WKME. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WalkMe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 148,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. WalkMe Ltd. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

