Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,390 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,627,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

