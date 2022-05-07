Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,904,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $222.82 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

