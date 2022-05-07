Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 560,450 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after buying an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,637,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,749. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

