Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 31,569 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,655,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,117,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

