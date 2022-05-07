Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,916,162 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 5,689,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 14.19. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

