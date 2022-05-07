Effect.AI (EFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103,280.00

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00152871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00327110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

