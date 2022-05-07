electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 960,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Get electroCore alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in electroCore by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in electroCore by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.