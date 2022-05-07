Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 15303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Elekta AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EKTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.