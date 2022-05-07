Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 15303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.
About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.