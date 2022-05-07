Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
EFC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 1,190,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $911.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.
Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.
Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
