EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.25. 566,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,569. The company has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EMCORE by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EMCORE by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EMCORE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMKR. Lake Street Capital downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

