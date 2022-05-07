Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 2.9%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.65. 517,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 598,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.64 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 35.62 and a quick ratio of 35.33.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

