Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 2.9%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.65. 517,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 598,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.64 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 35.62 and a quick ratio of 35.33.
Emerita Resources Company Profile (CVE:EMO)
Read More
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.