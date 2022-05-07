Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 15,111 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $46,221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.19. 254,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,711. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.57.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.81% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

