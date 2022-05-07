Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. 3,653,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.