Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $186.75. 63,299,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,781,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

