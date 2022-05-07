Empowered Funds LLC Buys 17,371 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,406,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,624. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

