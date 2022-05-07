Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,044. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.41 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

