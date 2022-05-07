Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 34.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 75.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. 5,036,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

