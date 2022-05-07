Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 387,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

AR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 7,016,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 3.72. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

