Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.