Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel Sells 391,989 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EDR opened at 19.61 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 18.59 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

