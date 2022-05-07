Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Endo International updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.15) EPS.

ENDP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,785,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,565. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

