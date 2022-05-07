Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Enerflex stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.93. 689,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a PE ratio of -37.76. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

