Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.18 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

