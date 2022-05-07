Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.39.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 2,488,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.