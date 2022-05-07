Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

