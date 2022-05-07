Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded down $7.12 on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.