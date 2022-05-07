EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-$4.55 EPS.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

