EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $41.05. 6,063,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,648,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

