Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.95.

EL stock opened at $240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $227.49 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,183,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

