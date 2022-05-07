Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ETD opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $641.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.