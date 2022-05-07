Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CUYTY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($44.74) to €39.00 ($41.05) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

