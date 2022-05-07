Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $287.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.00. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

