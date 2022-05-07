Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Evergy has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 909,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 222,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after buying an additional 215,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

