EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. EverQuote comprises 2.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 296,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $214,179. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

