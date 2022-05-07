Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.11. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 17,157,245 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

