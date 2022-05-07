Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 964,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,683. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

