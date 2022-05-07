Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

