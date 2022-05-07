Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.71.

EXPE opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.52. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

