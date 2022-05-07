Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $185.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.52.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. GHE LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

