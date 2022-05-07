Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

