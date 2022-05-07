extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0002

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 445.3% higher against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $241,419.18 and $21,213.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,448.80 or 0.99989532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00233981 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00105082 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00144487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00278470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004089 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.