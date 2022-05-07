Falcon Project Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $946,245.33 and $246.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00203806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00468850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039373 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.49 or 1.97629497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

