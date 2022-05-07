Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Financial Survey

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoneyLion and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 462.50%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Far Peak Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.16 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Far Peak Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65% Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

