Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.61%.

FMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 53,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $519.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at $543,544.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,863 shares of company stock worth $214,395 over the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

