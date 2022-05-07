Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lifted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

FAST stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 3,870,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

